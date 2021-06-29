Umpires give verdict on Hove pitch ahead of Sussex Sharks T20 fixture

Sussex Sharks suffered their fifth abandonment in the Vitality Blast when tonight’s game against Kent Spitfires at Hove was called off.

Umpires Neil Mallender and Gary Pratt made their decision two hours before the scheduled 7pm start because of a wet outfield.

Moments later there was more heavy rain.

It means more frustration for Sussex, who started their South Group campaign with three wins but have completed just one of their six subsequent matches, when they lost to Gloucestershire on Friday (25 June).

Their home games against Somerset and Glamorgan were abandoned without a ball bowled while just five overs were possible at the Kia Oval against Surrey.

And on Sunday (27 June), play was abandoned with only one ball needed for a result in the return fixture against Surrey, with Sussex ahead on Duckworth-Lewis.

With both sides picking up one point, Kent moved above Gloucestershire into top spot and Sussex are up to third, although Surrey may overtake them again if they beat Glamorgan in Cardiff later today.

Sussex had to make late changes after Tom Clark tested positive for covid-19 and three members of their squad for tonight’s game – Ollie Robinson, Henry Crocombe and Delray Rawlins – had to self-isolate after being identified among seven close contacts.