Coronavirus rate soars again in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has continued to soar.

There were almost 700 new cases in the latest week for which figures are available, according to Public Health England.

The rate came close to doubling in a week and trebling in a fortnight, with a total of 694 cases in the seven days to Sunday 27 June.

This equated to a rate of 238.6 for every 100,000 people, up from 126.9 in the previous seven-day period and 81.8 in the seven days to Saturday 12 June.

Public Health England recorded 369 new cases in Brighton and Hove in the week to Sunday 20 June and 238 in the seven days to Saturday 12 June.

But only four covid-related deaths have been recorded in Brighton and Hove since the start of April, with the last one almost two months ago, in early May.

Since the start of the pandemic almost 18 months ago, covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate of 472 people who have died in Brighton and Hove.

Since the start of April there are not believed to have been any patients in intensive care or high dependency beds in the main hospitals in Brighton with covid.

And in the same period it is understood that the number of covid patients in hospital locally – even with mild symptoms – has not exceeded five at any point.

The biggest leap in the weekly number of new cases of the virus has been among those in the 15 to 29 age group in Brighton and Hove.

The rate has soared from 38.6 for every 100,000 in the week to Tuesday 1 June to 523.7 by last Saturday (26 June) – a rise of more than 1,200 per cent.

The rate is almost 25 times higher than the latest new case rate for over 60s – at 21.4 for every 100,000. This is the group with the highest vaccination take up.

Yesterday Brighton and Hove News shared details of the government’s new interactive map showing how many people in different areas of the city had received their first and second jabs.

The map indicated that 68.6 per cent of adults in the city had had their first jab and that 45.1 per cent had had both as of Tuesday (29 June).

This is significantly lower than the UK average of 84.9 per cent having a first jab and 62.4 per cent having a second.

The lowest uptake is in Coldean and Moulsecoomb North, home to thousands of students living on the Sussex University and Brighton University campuses in Falmer.

Many have only just become eligible for their first jab and uptake was recorded as 36.5 per cent for a first dose and 18.9 per cent for a second dose.

Brighton and Hove’s director of public health Alistair Hill said: “Once again, we continue to have one of the highest rates in the south east.

“Cases are rising fastest in those aged 15 to 29 but we’re also seeing an increase in all age groups except the over 60s. We’re seeing cases in every part of the city.

“Thankfully, the number of people needing hospital treatment remains very low, showing that the vaccination programme is weakening the link between infection and hospitalisation.

“There are three things we can all do to help keep the city safe, ensure schools and colleges stay open and help our city’s hospitality venues and eclectic businesses thrive.

“First and foremost, we need anyone who hasn’t had their first vaccination to get one as soon as they can.

“Around half of those in the 18 to 39 age group in the city remain unvaccinated. Everyone aged 18 and above can now be vaccinated.

“If you haven’t had your first dose, book online now or go to one of the walk-in sessions at Hove Lawns, St Peter’s Church or the Racecourse this weekend.

“It won’t take much time out of your day and I also urge employers to make sure your staff can take some time out to get their vaccine done quickly.

“It’ll benefit you as businesses because you need a healthy workforce and it will benefit your customers too.

“Even if you have had two doses of the vaccine, remember to please keep up with the new behaviours we’ve all learned.

“They are

keep your distance

cover your mouth and nose with a face mask especially when you’re shopping

use hand sanitiser

socialise outside where you can

stick to the rule of six inside

…

“We need to keep testing so people with covid can self-isolate and stop onward transmission.

“The vaccination programme is still rolling out and we need to prevent new variants from developing that could be more transmissible or make the vaccines less effective.

“Please, don’t go out if you have symptoms, test positive or are a close contact of someone who has. You must stay at home, get a test and save the socialising for another day.

“With rising cases, it’s increasingly important we make sure we’re not spreading covid without realising.

“Keep taking symptom-free tests twice a week – particularly if you’re heading out to work or meeting friends.

“Don’t worry, if you do have a positive covid test result – there’s financial help of up to £500 if you will lose your pay by having to self-isolate as well as practical or wellbeing support from our community hub while you’re unable to work.

“Follow the guidance properly when you’re socialising. National trends show the covid rate is increasing in places where more young people live, where there are lots of shops, bars, restaurants and cafés and places which are also tourist destinations.

“Brighton and Hove is all of these – it’s partly what makes our city so great – but it’s why we are all now facing a very real and serious challenge.

“There are so many interesting and diverse places to eat and drink in the city and we’re seeing more and more people enjoy them in recent weeks but, unfortunately, during this time we’ve also seen a growing number of cases linked to people socialising.

“We’re helping our hospitality venues to be as safe as possible and where outbreaks are linked to a business we’re offering them advice so they can take all the right actions.

“Thank you to all those businesses who are working so hard to protect their customers and their staff. With the right covid safe practices in place, these venues are safe for us to enjoy.

“But I stress again that as individuals or as groups of friends planning to meet out, we can also help make the city’s bars and restaurants safer places to be by taking our twice weekly tests.

“If we all follow the rules properly when we’re out mixing with others, we can all help keep each other safe and help keep our city recover and thrive again.”