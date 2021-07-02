More parking bays to be dedicated for electric charging



More parking bays are to become dedicated charging electric vehicles in a bid to boost uptake.

In the seven months from November to June, some bays in the city have been used more than 200 times.

But six – five of which are next to parking bays which can be used by any car – have not been used at all in that time.

The city now has 198 charging points, which have been collectively used more than 10,000 times since being installed last summer.

Of the 10 most-used bays since November, nine are reserved for the use of electric vehicles.

In contrast, of the ten least-used bays, just one is – in Adelaide Crescent.

Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee Amy Heley said: “Use of our electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure continues to grow month on month with consistent use of more than 90% of the city’s charging network.

“We now have almost 900 EVs registered in the city and expect to have around 5000 by 2025 so it’s important we continue to build for the future and not just the present. We know one of the barriers to EV ownership is anxiety about charging availability.

“We have 57 mandatory EV charging bays in the city, which include rapid and fast chargers, with another 30 planned for the autumn with 50 more early next year.

“Residents can also contact us if they find that bays are being regularly blocked by diesel or petrol vehicles, and we will consider them for a mandatory bay.”

The charging points were installed with £300,000 of funding from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles and a further £100,000 investment from Electric Blue who were chosen to install, maintain and manage the charging points.

Four new rapid charging taxi hubs have also been installed at Preston Park, Ashton Rise and Victoria Road. These can also be used by residents and visitors until taxi uptake demands all the bays.

How often has each bay been used?