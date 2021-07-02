BREAKING NEWS

More parking bays to be dedicated for electric charging

Posted On 02 Jul 2021 at 2:43 pm
More parking bays are to become dedicated charging electric vehicles in a bid to boost uptake.

In the seven months from November to June, some bays in the city have been used more than 200 times.

But six – five of which are next to parking bays which can be used by any car – have not been used at all in that time.

The city now has 198 charging points, which have been collectively used more than 10,000 times since being installed last summer.

Of the 10 most-used bays since November, nine are reserved for the use of electric vehicles.

In contrast, of the ten least-used bays, just one is – in Adelaide Crescent.

Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee Amy Heley said: “Use of our electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure continues to grow month on month with consistent use of more than 90% of the city’s charging network.

“We now have almost 900 EVs registered in the city and expect to have around 5000 by 2025 so it’s important we continue to build for the future and not just the present. We know one of the barriers to EV ownership is anxiety about charging availability.

“We have 57 mandatory EV charging bays in the city, which include rapid and fast chargers, with another 30 planned for the autumn with 50 more early next year.

“Residents can also contact us if they find that bays are being regularly blocked by diesel or petrol vehicles, and we will consider them for a mandatory bay.”

The charging points were installed with £300,000 of funding from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles and a further £100,000 investment from Electric Blue who were chosen to install, maintain and manage the charging points.

Four new rapid charging taxi hubs have also been installed at Preston Park, Ashton Rise and Victoria Road. These can also be used by residents and visitors until taxi uptake demands all the bays.

How often has each bay been used?

Location Times Used Zone Mandatory
Lewes Crescent 225 H Yes
Wish Road 203 W Yes
Islingword Road 186 V Yes
Lansdowne Place 176 M Yes
Ditchling Gardens 168 G Yes
Waldegrave Road 153 J Yes
Ditchling Road 140 F Yes
Osborne Road 135 F Yes
East Drive 134 C No
Clermont Road 131 K Yes
St Lukes Terrace 130 C No
Bristol Street 126 H No
Leighton Road 123 R Yes
Saxon Road 121 W No
Queens Park Road 120 C Yes
Dyke Road Drive 119 Q No
Norton Road 116 N Yes
Prince’s Road 114 J No
Freshfield Road 112 C No
Erroll Road 112 L No
Langdale Gardens 104 W No
Lucerne Road 103 J No
Montpelier Road 103 Z Yes
Hove Park Villas 102 T No
Centurion Road 101 Y Yes
Maresfield Road 100 H No
Westbourne Street 98 R Yes
Princes Cresent, Hove 98 R No
Belle Vue Gardens 97 H No
Hamilton Road 92 Q No
Glendale Road 90 O No
Lawrence Road 89 W No
Suffolk Street 86 R No
Lowther Road 81 F No
Hartington Road 81 S Yes
St Lukes Terrace 80 C No
Selborne Road 79 N No
Edburton Avenue 77 J No
Luther Street 77 V Yes
Bigwood Avenue 74 O No
Fourth Avenue 73 N No
Mansfield Road 73 L No
Marmion Road 73 R No
Beaconsfield Villas 72 J Yes
Rugby Road 71 J No
Stanmer Villas 70 Outside CPZ No
Holland Road 68 M No
Kings Road 67 Z Yes
Herbert Road 65 F Ext No
Poynter Road 63 R No
Sudeley Street 63 H No
Port Hall Place 61 Q No
Chester terrace 61 J No
Loder Road 61 F Ext No
Portland Road 60 L Yes
Wilbury Villas 58 O No
Lyndhurst Road 56 O No
Cleveland Road 52 J No
Southover Street 51 V No
Carlton Hill 50 C No
Woodruff Ave 49 P No
Regency Square Car Park 47 M Yes
Norfolk Terrace 46 Z No
Second Avenue 45 N No
Montgomery Street 45 R No
Cleveland Road 43 J No
Vallance Road 43 N No
Regency Square Car Park 41 M Yes
Reigate Road 40 A No
Hampden Road 38 V No
Richardson Road 38 W No
Montpelier Cresent 38 Y No
Freshfield Road 38 S No
Holland Road 38 O No
Albion Hill 37 V No
Hythe Road 36 F No
Seafield Road 36 N No
Third avenue 35 N No
Matlock Road 35 E No
Alpine Road 35 R No
Sandgate Road 35 F No
Tamworth Road 34 R No
Holland Road 33 M No
Havelock Road 33 J No
Lorna Road 33 O No
St Helens Road 33 S No
Buxton Road 31 Q Yes
Hollingbury Road 31 G Yes
London Road Car Park 29 Y Yes
Albion Hill 28 V No
Trafalgar Street Car Park 28 Y Yes
Lancaster Road 27 Q No
Bloomsbury Place 27 H No
Bevendean Crescent 26 D No
Ewart Street 26 V No
Norfolk Road 26 Z No
London Road Car Park 25 Y Yes
Eaton Gardens 23 N No
Dyke Road Drive 23 Q No
Broad Street 23 C No
Pembroke Ave 22 R No
Victoria Road 21 Y No
Clyde Road 20 J No
Roundhill Cresent 20 J No
Goldstone Road 20 N No
Erroll Road 20 L No
Beaconsfield Villas 20 J No
Florence Road 20 J No
Sackville Gardens 20 R No
Marine Square 19 H No
Compton Avenue 19 Y No
Tisbury Road 19 N No
Arundel Street 18 H No
Salisbury Road 18 N No
Regency Square 17 Z No
St James Ave 17 C No
Portland Place 17 H Yes
London Road Car Park 17 Y Yes
Langdale Road 16 R No
Westbourne Street 16 R No
Buckingham Road 16 Y No
Upper Rock Gardens 16 C No
Buckingham Road 15 Y No
Norman Road 15 W No
Franklin Road 15 V No
Somerhill Road 15 O No
First Avenue 15 N No
Freshfield Road 15 S No
Elm Grove 14 V No
West Hill Street 14 Y No
Wilbury Ave 14 T No
Wellington Road 14 V No
Bates Road 13 F Ext No
Elm Grove 13 S No
Roedale Road 12 Outside CPZ No
Walsingham Ave 12 R No
Bolsover Road 12 R No
Blaker Street 12 C No
The Lanes Car Park 12 Z Yes
Tivoli Crescent 11 A No
Richmond Street 11 C No
Chesham street 11 H No
Stoneham Road 11 R Yes
Carlisle Road 10 R No
Quebec Street 9 V No
Goldstone Villas 9 N No
Addison Road 9 O No
Montgomery Street 8 R No
Kingsthorpe Road 8 R Yes
Byron Street 8 R No
St Leonards Road, Hove 8 L No
The Lanes Car Park 8 Z Yes
Portland road 7 R No
Davignor Road 7 O No
Wilbury Road 6 N No
Hova Villas 6 N No
Cowper Street 6 R No
Rutland Road 6 R No
Robertson Road 6 A No
Coleridge Street 6 R No
Gordon Road 6 F No
Powis Road 6 Y No
Colbourne Road 6 O No
Connaught Road 5 N No
Freshfield street 5 C No
Wordsworth St 5 R No
Craven Road 5 I Yes
Maresfield Road 4 H No
Waterloo Street 4 M No
Russell Square 4 Z No
Ventnor Villas 4 N No
Queens Park Road 4 V No
Upper Bedford street 3 C No
Beaconsfield Villas 3 J No
Byron Street 3 R No
Tilgate Close 3 I No
Kemp Street 3 Y No
York Road 3 M No
Borough Street 3 Z No
Sillwood Road 2 Z No
Argyle Road 2 J No
Surrenden Road 2 Outside CPZ No
Adelaide Crescent 2 M Yes
Carlyle Street 1 V No
Sheridan Terrace 1 R No
Springfield Road 1 J No
Vale Road, Portslade 1 Outside CPZ No
St Andrews Road, Portslade 1 Outside CPZ No
Cambridge Road 1 M No
Portland Road 1 R No
Arthur Street 1 R No
Adelaide Crescent 0 M Yes
Chichester Place 0 H No
Southover Street 0 V No
Hartington Villas 0 T No
Bedford Place 0 Z No
Hograth Road 0 W No
Portland Road 0 R No

  1. Peter Challis 2 July 2021 at 3.14pm Reply

    Good to see the council encouraging the use of EVs – just a shame that they will be included in the proposed car ban.

    For the council to meet it’s PLEDGE to make the city carbon neutral by 2030, I wonder how many charging points will be needed on the city, and what proportion of vehicles will need to switch to batteries to meet this promise?

    What about streets where lamp-post charging is not possible due to the location away from the road?

    How far do the council expect EV owners to walk to get to the nearest charging point, or will owners have to request special parking spaces as disabled drivers can do now.

    We also need to factor in the EV penalty where it requires an EV to travel 50,000 miles to overcome the additional carbon generated building one compared to an ICE. If you plan to drive less than this distance over the life of your car, then perhaps a modern Euro 6 compliant petrol or diesel would be better for the environment.

    If you are a high mileage motorist then the benefits of an EV are even more beneficial, but then, if you do have a garage or a drive then it would be better to charge it yourself with even standard prices two-thirds of the price that Electric Blue charge. If you get one of the new overnight EV special rates the price is even lower, and if you have your own Solar PV you could charge your batteries for free.

