Fourteen homes planned for ‘scrubland’ in Portslade

Outline plans for 14 houses on a site described as a “piece of scrubland” have been recommended for approval.

The scheme, by developer Mike Stimpson, on the corner of Foredown Road and Fox Way, Portslade, would create a new close, made up of two and three-bedroom houses.

Mr Stimpson applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for planning permission for the scheme.

On Wednesday (7 July) the council’s Planning Committee is expected to decide whether, in principle, he can build the new homes.

The details of the design, including landscaping and any changes to the proposed layout, would go back before councillors at a later date.

A previous scheme submitted in 2019 was refused because nine houses were considered an “underdevelopment of the site”.

But neighbours have sent 39 objections to the latest plans, with eight coming from people directly affected by the scheme.

They object to the loss of green space, congested roads and what they say would be an overdevelopment of the site.

One resident, whose details have been redacted by the council, said: “Yet another valuable pocket of natural open land to be lost at the expense of housing.

“I regret the inexorable encroachment of the built environment into the greenbelt and the accompanying loss of wildlife habitat.”

Another nameless objector wrote: “This is already a very busy junction, especially at school times and rush hour. It is a main bus route.

“The additional housing would mean more cars using the junction and would increase the risk of accidents.

“When people park outside their houses on the east side of the junction, this causes traffic jams and extra pressure.”

Mr Stimpson’s agent Lewis and Co Planning said that the scheme would not affect the surrounding roads, adding: “All sizes of emergency, delivery and refuse vehicles would be able to gain safe and easy access to the site.

“The proposed development will not result in a significant increase in vehicular movements and would not, therefore, create any adverse impacts on the access or the surrounding highway network.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday (7 July). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.