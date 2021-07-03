Murder detectives arrest boy, 15, in Brighton after 16-year-old stabbed in London

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Brighton on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in London.

The boy was arrested in Brighton yesterday (Friday 2 July), the Metropolitan Police said, as detectives continue to investigate the teenager’s death.

The Met said: “Detectives investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Croydon have made an arrest.

“A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in Brighton on Friday 2 July in connection with the murder

“He was taken to a local police station in East Sussex where he remains at this time.

“Police were called at 12.46am on Thursday 1 July to reports of a disturbance at a residential address in Bracken Avenue, in Shrublands, Croydon.

“Officers attended and found a 16-year-old male inside the address suffering from stab wounds.

“They provided immediate first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.34am.

“Next of kin have been informed. We await formal identification.

“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

“At this early stage we retain an open mind concerning motive.”

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Despite this early arrest, we still want to hear from anyone who has information relating to this horrific incident.

“Have you heard something that could assist my officers? Did you see something that could help?

“If you know anything, no matter how small it may seem, please do the right thing and get in touch.”

The Met added: “Inquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4961, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 249/1JUL.

“To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”