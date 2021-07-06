Weather warning in place as winds pick up

A weather warning for high winds is in place across the south coast today.

The Met Office issued the yellow be aware warning, which says winds of up to 50mph are expected to hit coasts and hills in the south of England.

The forecast says: “An area of low pressure is expected to track across the far south and southeast of the UK from the southwest on Tuesday morning. To the south and east of the low centre some unseasonably strong winds are expected, particularly around some coasts and hills.

“Here gusts may reach 40-50 mph which may lead to damage to temporary structures and transport disruption.

“The strong winds will be accompanied by some heavy showers or rain for a time, before gradually moving northeastwards and easing from the southwest through Tuesday daytime.”