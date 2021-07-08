Turkish food van told it must move
A Turkish street food van has been told it must stop trading from its regular pitch in Palmeira Square.
The Babacan Tantuni van has been pitched up outside Palmeira Mansions for several months, selling wraps filled with tantuni, a Turkish chopped meat.
But after receiving complaints, Brighton and Hove City Council has issued it with an enforcement notice, requiring it to stop using the pitch to sell hot food and to move the van any any other equipment off it.
The owner of the van, Urfan Yapici, says he now intends to appeal the notice.
He said: “The council visited me and gave me a notice which was defective as it had paragraphs missing from it. I have pointed this out to them in writing which they have ignored
“The two parking spaces I rent are on a private roadway which is not owned by the council. I have again notified this to the council several times which they have also ignored.
“When the officer visited the site, she spoke to my colleague who works in the unit. He asked why she was telling us to shut when the flower stand is was operating over the road on public highway to which she replied ‘It’s okay I have known them for years.’
“This has made me think there is more to this and feel we are being treated differently because of where we are from.
“I am fully compliant with all necessary licences and training to run this hospitality unit, but since all of this has happened I have now shut the mobile unit due to stress and will only re open when the council stop harassing me.”
A council spokesperson said: “We have issued an enforcement notice in relation to this trailer as it is unlawfully situated.
“It also follows a number of complaints from nearby residents that the operations of this trailer are affecting their quality of life.
“With possible legal action pending we cannot comment further at this stage. The owner of the trailer has the option of appealing against the notice if he so wishes.
“If he has concerns about how individual council staff have dealt with him, he is entitled to make a formal complaint. This would be fully investigated.
“We always endeavour to apply licensing and enforcement procedures consistently and fairly in accordance with national guidelines.
“We have pledged to be an anti-racist council. Racism is abhorrent, and we would be extremely concerned about any accusations of racism guiding any of our actions.
“As part of our formal complaints process we would investigate any such claims carefully.”
A sign on the van says it was set up in memory of Mr Yapici’s late father Dogan. it says he was known for calling everyone Babacan.
It adds: “He loved his food and left us too soon. We wanted to remember him in a way which he would have loved, hence Babacan Tantuni was created.”
The enforcement notice was issued on 15 May, and gave Mr Yapici until 5 July to move the van off the pitch.
4 Comments
I do not see why he mentions the flower stand. Flowers have scent; the food stall smells. Or, as calls it, “hospitality unit” (such mangling of the language deserves a custodial sentence).
I was surprised when I first saw the van . I thought that can’t be legal because getting a permit to sell food is controlled and I don’t imagine the residents of Palmeira Mansions are too happy.
I’m really surprised it’s lasted so long if I was a nearby take-away I’d wonder why I was paying business rates.
This place has been there for nearly a year. I go there every other day. Great food and excellent customer service. Everyone I know that’s been there has nothing but good to say about the owner and staff…I think the council will come unstuck as it’s private land.
This van should be allowed to stay – what is there to complain about? Fresh food, cooked and served with a friendly smile. This is a small family business in operation, I’ve never seen them cause any kind of disturbance. It’s nice to have some cheaper fresh food options in an area known for expensive dining.