Second playground revamp starts

The second playground revamp in the city’s £3million overhaul of park play equipment is set to begin next week.

Work on Hove Park playground has just finished, and the playground was officially ‘handed over’ this lunchtime after inspectors from the RPII (Register of Play Inspectors International) gave it the all clear.

Blakers Park is the next to get an upgrade, with three weeks’ of work starting on Monday.

Because of the scale of the programme, five playgrounds will have to close during the summer holidays – Victoria Road Play Park in Portslade, Greenleas Park in Hangleton, Dyke Road Park in Hove, Saunders Park in Brighton and East Brighton Park.

And after that the next park where work is due to take place is Preston Park, which is set to start in September.

The £100,000 Blakers Park redevelopment includes 15 new pieces of play equipment, much of which is wheelchair accessible, with separate areas for older and younger children.

As part of the planning process, including what the playground would include, Brighton and Hove City Council consulted and worked with the local Friends of Blakers Park group and consulted with the public by carrying out pop up consultations.

The refurbishment is part of the council’s plans to upgrade 45 play areas over the next three years, with 25 sites being finished by the end of the financial year next March.

Councillor Amy Heley, chair of the council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee, said: “The £3 million we are investing in 45 of our playgrounds will make a huge difference to the enjoyment children and families will get from these play areas.

“Not only will the equipment be newer and better, it will also be safer and far more accessible for all children.

“We have already finished Hove Park play area, and it’s now all systems go for Blakers and the other parks.”

Contracts have already been awarded to companies to redevelop the following play parks which will be installed in the following order, starting in early August:

• Victoria Road Play Park, Portslade. Cost £45,000

• Greenleas Park, Hangleton, £50,000

• Dyke Road Park, Hove, £50,000

• Saunders Park, Brighton, £50,000

• East Brighton Park, £50,000

• Preston Park £100,000, starting this September.

The council has launched the tendering process for the following playgrounds that are also part of this financial year’s package, with dates to be agreed:

Carden Park, Patcham; Easthill Park, Portslade; Haig Avenue, Coldean; Hangleton Park, Hangleton; Hodshrove Road, Moulsecoomb; Mackie Park, Patcham; Queens Park, Brighton; St Ann’s Well Gardens, Hove; St Nicholas, Brighton; Tarner Park, Brighton; Vale Park, Portslade; Wish Park, Hove; Warrior Close, Portslade.

Cllr Heley added: “Upgrading 25 playgrounds before next April is a big task for our hardworking play team, but it will also be very exciting to see each park develop.

“Once these sites are completed, we will begin on the other 20 to ensure children throughout the city have the playgrounds they and their families deserve.”