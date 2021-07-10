‘Washed Out Fest’ – Brighton August Bank Holiday Sunday

You washed out? We’re certainly feeling the ‘Washed Out’ vibe as the ‘Washed Out Fest’ is back in Brighton for 2021!

This year it will be more of a low key affair and rather than happening across a two day period at multi-venues across town, where you have to seriously plan to watch your fave band live by legging it between The Prince Albert, The Hope & Ruin, The Green Door Store, East Street Tap, The Quadrant and The Pipeline, thus on Bank Holiday Sunday 29th August you will now be able to chill out at just one location on just the one day and NOT miss any bands!

Brighton is a popular destination in the UK and is known for its vibrant, liberal, music and party scenes. This makes it the perfect setting for such a festival as hostels, hotels, great independent food and coffee are plentiful as well as a strong music industry presence.

This year the festival will be held solely at The Hope & Ruin (11-12 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA) across both floors, with some of the best alternative bands around from 2pm to 2am (including after show party) and is a celebration of the modern punk, emo and hardcore scenes that are currently active within the UK and internationally. Confirmed acts so far are:

ORCHARDS – Bandcamp / YouTube

LIBRALIBRA – Bandcamp / YouTube

WIFE SWAP USA – Bandcamp

NEGATIVE MEASURES – Bandcamp / YouTube

OTHER HALF – Bandcamp / YouTube

LOUNAR – Bandcamp / YouTube

FEMS – Bandcamp / YouTube

UZUMAKI – YouTube

There are still more acts to be confirmed.

Order your tickets HERE.

