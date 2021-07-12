BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove to get extra help to tackle rising covid rates

Posted On 12 Jul 2021 at 5:15 pm
A lateral flow test

Brighton and Hove is getting extra help to tackle high covid rates in the city.

Young adults living or working in the city are being urged to get tested, and secondary schools and colleges are being told to reintroduce face coverings.

The news comes as the rate in Brighton and Hove continues to be the highest in the UK, with positive cases highest among teenagers and young adults.

Meanwhile, we have one of the lowest rates of vaccinations in the south east – partly due to the city’s younger and more transient population.

Last week hundreds of schoolchildren were told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a positive case at school.

The number of alerts sent out to people in the city by the NHS covid app rose by 90% in the last week of June.

Leader of the council Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “Our city is very much open for business, but the high quantity of covid cases in the city means we need residents and visitors to be especially cautious.

“Most legal restrictions are likely to end in a week; however, covid is sadly far from over and we must all keep taking responsibility to protect ourselves, families, friends and communities.

“I urge everyone to keep up washing hands, wearing a face mask indoors and in crowded spaces, maintaining a safe distance, keeping rooms well ventilated and meeting outdoors as much as possible, this week and after 19 July. Help keep our city open and safe.”

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health for Brighton and Hove said it was important to slow the rate of infection while people are still having their vaccinations.

He said: “If you’re 18-29 and are living or working in the city, get tested at our new symptom free testing sites. This will help will find cases quickly so that you can self-isolate and stop the spread.

“The vaccine programme is a fantastic success and is weakening the link between infection, serious illness and people having to go to hospital.

“So I also say again to everyone who hasn’t had their first vaccination, please go and do this as soon as possible.

“Convenient, no appointment, no documentation vaccination sessions are open now every day in Brighton & Hove. They are at Brighton Racecourse, Hove Lawns, and at the Brighton Centre as well as other mobile locations.

“And, if you had your first vaccination eight weeks ago and are waiting to get your second, you can also do this now at the no appointment, no documentation vaccination sessions.

“Text your friends and family to support them to get their vaccinations too.

“All the details of these sessions can be found at www.sussexhealthandcare.uk/get-my-jab.”

This support includes:

  • Additional testing in the city, two symptom free walk-in PCR Mobile Testing Units, at the Peace Statue on Hove seafront and in Jubilee Square, by Jubilee Library
  • Additional advertising and campaigning support and materials – to further promote both testing and vaccination, aimed at the highest risk groups.
  • An engagement team to supplement the work the city’s covid marshalls and other council teams are doing in bars and restaurants and heavy footfall areas to promote testing and vaccination.
  • The green light to ask all secondary schools and colleges with children and young people aged Year 7 or above, to reintroduce face coverings in classrooms and communal areas for staff and pupils.
  • Urgent Covid testing for 18-29 years olds
  • Reintroducing face coverings in schools

The council is advising all secondary schools and colleges with children and young people aged Year 7 or above, to reintroduce face coverings in classrooms and communal areas for staff and pupils from 13 July if they have not already done so.

The exceptions to this remain where someone is exempt, or where wearing a mask directly impacts on schooling.

The council is asking everyone, especially 11-18-year olds at schools and colleges and their families and support bubbles, to continue taking Lateral Flow Device (LFD) tests at home, twice a week through the summer holidays.

