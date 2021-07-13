Queen’s man on the ground to be given ‘freedom of the city’

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Sir Peter Field – the Queen’s man on the ground – is to be given the “freedom of the city” of Brighton and Hove.

Sir Peter was knighted in the New Year’s Honours earlier this year when he was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

Unlike most honours, his knighthood was within the personal gift of the Queen, recognising his service as Her Majesty’s representative in East Sussex, including Brighton and Hove.

Sir Peter was awarded his knighthood having served as Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex for 13 years, since August 2008. He was Vice Lord Lieutenant for eight years before that.

A report to members of Brighton and Hove City Council said that Sir Peter “has served as HM Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex for 13 years”.

It said: “He has also served as a magistrate for over 20 years and chaired the highly successful Brighton and Hove Business Community Partnership.

“Having lived in Brighton and served the city throughout his career, it is proposed that he be duly recognised by the city for his distinguished service.

“Peter has been instrumental in supporting a number of business and community initiatives and served as a member of Better Brighton and Hove.

“He has already received a knighthood from the Queen (Knight Commander of the Victoria Order).

“This was a personal award from the Queen and is the highest of such an award – and the award of the freedom of the city would be a fitting tribute to recognise all that he has done for Brighton and Hove.”

The decision to make Sir Peter an “honorary freeman of Brighton and Hove” is due to be made at a “special council” meeting on Thursday (15 July).

The meeting, at Hove Town Hall, is due to start at 3pm and is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.