Unfair fine for woman who almost took dog into square overturned

Posted On 15 Jul 2021 at 12:42 pm
The entrance to Norfolk Square and the enforcement officer who issued the fine. Picture by Carol Homewood

A Brighton woman says she is going to stop joining litter picks and graffiti blitzes after being unfairly fined by the council for almost taking her schnauzer into a no-dog zone.

Carol Homewood was taking her dog Ralph to the vets when she was pounced on by an enforcement officer and fined £80 there yesterday afternoon.

Today, Brighton and Hove City Council said they were cancelling the fine and said they would be putting up new signs at the Western Road entrance to the square to replace some which had been vandalised.

But Ms Homewood says she is still furious, and has called on the council’s enforcement team to tackle more important issues, such as beach littering and fly-tipping.

The stencil saying no dogs at the entrance – the only indication from that side that dogs are not allowed in the square. Picture by Carol Homewood

Ms Homewood said: “I don’t believe I even got to the bottom of the steps into the park.

“I asked him why he didn’t tackle the real crime in the streets of Brighton, the rubbish all over our streets, and beaches etc. But no, this makes the council easy money.

“It’s always been a bugbear of mine, the way the council fine people for dropping cigarette butts, etc and not tackling the real issues. Ok, it’s wrong to drop cigarette butts, take dogs into a dog free park, I’m not saying it’s right, but let’s put things into perspective here and tackle the real issues.

“This will be the last time I ever bother to help on a tidy-up day, or spend my time painting out grafitti on our walls in an attempt to try to make Brighton look a better place for us, and for our visitors.

“This is just a money making scheme, targeting innocent people who are going about their day.”

A council spokesman said: “We have reviewed this matter and can confirm we will be cancelling the fixed penalty notice we gave Ms Homewood.

“We would like to apologise to her for the stress this issue has caused.

A public space protection order for dog exclusion is in place within some of our open spaces across the city, including Norfolk Square Gardens.

“Signage about this had been in place, but this was recently vandalised and had to be removed.

“Without the signage the dog exclusion may not have been clear to people coming from Western Road, despite our floor stencil.

“We will be putting new signs up to make this clear.

“We would like to invite Ms Homewood to contact us direct on 01273 295 063 or environmentalEnforcement@brighton-hove.gov.uk if she wishes to discuss this further with us.”

  1. Austen Tasseltine 15 July 2021 at 12.53pm Reply

    People who ‘nearly’ do things attract the attention of the nearby Norfolk Road Whatsapp group, too. Be prepared for a bit of plantation shutter twitching should you move into this street.

    Sit tight, the ‘community leader’ will be out to investigate soon.

  2. Wes 15 July 2021 at 2.49pm Reply

    ‘pounced on by an enforcement officer’
    This is inflammatory language which can have real world consequences for the enforcement officers.
    The officer was doing exactly what they are paid to do, issue tickets to people breaking the rules.
    All of these types of fines can be appealed and in this case it was, and seemingly rightly so.

    • Jo Wadsworth 15 July 2021 at 3.04pm Reply

      Ms Homewood was actually told she didn’t have any right of appeal in this case, save taking the council to court.

      And I think that fining someone when they are on the verge of breaking the rules, rather than having actually broken them, warrants the use of the word pounced.

