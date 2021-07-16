Brighton and Hove Albion announce real Madrid friendly

Albion will take on Getafe – a team from the southern suburbs of Madrid – on Saturday 7 August at the Amex.

The fixture was heralded as a prestige friendly to celebrate 10 years at the Amex.

The match is due to off at 7pm and the Seagulls hope that no crowd restrictions will apply.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “We have a really good programme lined up with some behind-closed-doors and in-house games.

“We will kick off at Rangers, with a match to be confirmed in between, before rounding off with a really good game at the Amex against Getafe.”

The club said: “Ticket and full match details will be announced in due course, along with travel arrangements, but the club expects there to be no limits on capacity.

“We strongly advise tickets are purchased in advance with prices from £15 for adults, £10 for under-21s and over-65s, and £5 for under-18s in general admission areas of the stadium.

“Travel will not be included in the ticket price but near-site parking will be available to buy and, subject to demand, we may open a park-and-ride site.

“Subject to availability and restrictions, on-the-day prices will be £20 for adults, £15 for under-21s and over-65s, and £10 for under-18s.

“Getafe, or Sociedad Getafe Deportivo to give them their full name, were founded in 1923 and … have played at the top level of Spanish football for 16 of the previous 17 seasons.

“The club’s home stadium is Coliseum Alfonso Perez which was opened in 1998. Albion played a pre-season there under Oscar Garcia in 2013, winning 1-0.

“Their main rivalry is against neighbours Leganes, who are based near the town of Getafe, and have a friendly rivalry against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.”