Celebrate 10 years with Brighton’s Green Door Store
Hats off to The Green Door Store music venue in Brighton as they will be celebrating the fact that they have been supporting local grassroots music and night clubbing’ for a whole decade.
The distinctive and popular street level venue is conveniently located at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton, BN1 4FQ. This is a blessing as patrons can easily get public transport (trains, buses, taxis) to and from the venue as they are all located a mere one minute walk away!
The Green Door Store are certainly celebrating their birthday in style as they will be hosting a free entry two-day mini festival for punters aged 18 and over on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th September 2021. The mini-fest is titled ‘234 Fest’ and will host a plethora of exciting new local talent.
The ‘234 Fest’ line-up is as follows:
Saturday 18th September (1pm to 10:30pm)
Baby Strange, Dan Rumsey & the Dark Days, Toast, snake eyes, Waco, Lambrini Girls, Murmur, Mango, Beach Riot, Dagobah Sisters
Sunday 19th September (1pm to 10:30pm)
Holiday Ghosts, LibraLibra, Wife Swap USA, HANYA, SLANT, SNAYX, Out of Love, Tally Spear, The Pill, Tunnel Visions
For further information, visit thegreendoorstore.co.uk
