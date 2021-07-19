The Brand New Heavies to open new UK tour in Brighton

The Brand New Heavies latest double vinyl (single CD) album ‘TNBH’ (out on Acid Jazz) features guest appearances from Beverley Knight, N’Dea Davenport, Angie Stone, Siedah Garret, Laville, Angel Ricci and more. The lead single from the album is a cover of the Kendrick Lamar song ‘These Walls’ lovingly produced by Mark Ronson.

The Brand New Heavies, have been responsible for some of the UK’s biggest R&B/Soul tracks, scoring sixteen top 40 singles including ‘Dream On Dreamer’, ‘Never Stop’, ‘Dream Come True’, ‘Midnight At The Oasis’, ‘Brother Sister’, ‘You Are The Universe’, ‘Sometimes’, ‘Stay This Way’ and ‘You’ve Got A Friend’, as well as over two million album sales.

The Brand New Heavies are led by founder members (songwriters and multi-instrumentalists) Andrew Levy and Simon Bartholomew, along with vocalist Angela Ricci, keyboardist Matt Steele and drummer Luke Harris. They were at the head of emergent Acid Jazz movement alongside the likes of Young Disciples and Jamiroquai. Their debut single, the celebrated club classic ‘Got To Give’ found a home at Chrysalis Records before the band signed to Acid Jazz Records in 1989 quickly releasing the self-titled debut album which was then picked up in the US by legendary hip-hop label Delicious Vinyl.

In support of the ‘TNBH’ album, the band are heading out on a UK tour, with the opening date being here in Brighton at CHALK on Saturday 4th September 2021, before heading off around the country and also heading to Horsham on Friday 22nd October as their second Sussex concert date.

You can purchase your Brighton concert tickets from HERE and HERE and visit their official website HERE.

