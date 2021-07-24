BREAKING NEWS

Storm warning as more thunder and lightning forecast for Brighton and Hove

Posted On 24 Jul 2021 at 10:16 pm
By :
Comments: 2

The Met Office has issued another thunderstorm warning for a wide area, including Brighton and Hove, for much of tomorrow (Sunday 25 July).

Rainfall could total 80mm or just over three inches during the period covered by the official forecaster’s “yellow warning” – from 5am to midnight.

And the rain could come in “torrential downpours”, making conditions hazardous for those on the roads.

The Met Office said: “After early rainfall in the south east of England, showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop more widely across the warning area during the afternoon.

“The focus of torrential downpours will probably be across the eastern half of the warning area and perhaps also across some southern coastal counties further west.

“Hail and gusty winds may prove additional hazards.

“Some areas, particularly in the west, may largely avoid the heavier showers.

“Rainfall amounts will vary considerably from place to place, but hourly totals could approach 30mm in some places, with a few locations perhaps picking up 60mm to 80mm from successive showers and storms through the day.”

The Met Office warned: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The alert follows a similar thunderstorm warning which was in force from 8pm yesterday (Friday 23 July) to 10pm tonight.

The sky was alight with lightning for several hours last night.

  1. Sean David Key 24 July 2021 at 10.48pm Reply

    80mm is just over three inches…

  2. Frank le Duc 25 July 2021 at 12.35am Reply

    Thanks, Sean. Sorry for my mistake. Now corrected.

