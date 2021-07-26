BREAKING NEWS

Hove business shortlisted for two national awards

Posted On 26 Jul 2021
A world-leading Hove event industry business has been shortlisted in two categories at a national awards finals.

The IMEX Group, based in Ellen Street, Hove, has made the cut for the finals of the Exhibition News Awards which take place on Friday (30 July).

The company’s operations team is in the running for Best Ops Team while its Planet IMEX programme was shortlisted for the Best One-off or Series of Virtual Events.

IMEX Group chief executive Carina Bauer said: “We’re delighted by this national industry recognition.

“Our Ops team is a real powerhouse with a long history of creating compelling global trade shows – and they’re currently working closely with our industry partners in Las Vegas on our next show, IMEX America.

“We’re also proud that Planet IMEX, our creative and community-centred response to the extraordinary circumstances of 2020, has been nominated in the Virtual Events category.

“The Exhibition News Awards are both timely and significant – showcasing the sheer innovation, passion and commitment shown by event professionals as the industry builds forward together.

“Given that IMEX America in November will be our 10th edition, these nominations give us even more reasons to celebrate.”

IMEX said that the national business events industry awards were judged by some of Britain’s top event professionals from venues, organisers and agencies.

The Hove company organises global shows for the business events industry, with two key shows – one in Frankfurt, Germany, and the other in the American resort city of Las Vegas.

IMEX America, the world’s biggest international show for incentive travel, meetings and events, is due to take place from Tuesday 9 November to Thursday 11 November.

This year the show will be staged in a new venue, the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

For more information about the IMEX Group, click here.

 

