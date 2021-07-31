Pip Blom to make welcome return to Brighton

Dutch Indie-Rockers Pip Blom are set to return to Brighton on Tuesday 15th February 2022, when they rock on up at the Concorde 2. They have previously performed buzzing sets in town at The Hideout as part of The Great Escape new music festival, as well as headlining an amazing sold-out show in their own right at CHALK on 17th October 2019 – Read our review HERE.

Pip Blom hails from Amsterdam and the quartet consists of Pip Blom herself on guitar and vocals, with assistance from Tender Blom (guitar/vocals), Darek Mercks (bass) and Gini Cameron (drums).

Be it the buzz of an overly exhausted tour van, or the green light and smell of sausage rolls in the near Beaconsfield distance… inspiration can be found in the funniest corners of this place we call home; and it’s in the heart of day-to-day simplicities and sprawling services, that we gladly receive Amsterdam’s beamy-grinned, indie-pop powerhouse Pip Blom, back into lives.

Following an extensive touring schedule which saw the Dutch four-piece roam over field, oceans, and Glastonbury’s John Peel stage following the release of their debut record ‘Boat’ in 2019, any such cool-cat would be forgiven for wanting to kick back, and indulge in some very appreciated, time off. As is often the way, such timely-abandon cannot be said for Pip Blom however, who immediately began to gather up all her soaked-up inspirations taken from the road, and manifest a re-energised sense of self, and ritualistic songwriting.

Cosying down in a room of her parents’ house (which she shares with her brother and fellow bandmate Tender Blom), Pip, a self-confessed “fan of deadlines”, set aside three months to write twenty songs- sixteen of which were to become demos for the band to structure and flesh out, once in the studio together.

The Line Of Best Fit said of the album “Uplifting, powerful and sincere, Pip Blom deliver a rich, ocean-inspired debut that is instantly captivating.” (9/10)

They are now getting ready for their follow-up album ‘Welcome Break’, which will be released by Heavenly Recordings on 8th October 2021.Pre-order your copy HERE.

Pip Blom’s numerous festival appearances and energetic, gripping live shows around the UK and Europe have solidified them as one of 2021’s rising guitar acts.

Listen to Pip Blom’s material on their Bandcamp page HERE and on their Soundcloud page HERE.

