Brighton and Hove Albion charged by FA with breaking rules on intermediaries

The Football Association has charged Brighton and Hove Albion with several breaches of intermediary regulations.

The breaches are of Regulation A3 of the FA’s regulations on working with intermediaries.

This states: “A club, player, intermediary or other participant must not so arrange matters as to conceal or misrepresent the reality and/or substance of any matters in relation to a transaction.”

The breaches are alleged to have taken place between January 2015 and January 2018.

The club has been given until Tuesday 17 August to respond, the FA said today (Tuesday 3 August).

Albion said: “The club is aware of a statement by the FA of today’s date relating to a charge against the club for breaches of the Regulations on Working with Intermediaries between 2015 and 2018.

“Following an internal review in 2019, Brighton and Hove Albion identified and self-reported to the FA a limited number of historical administrative errors relating to the processing of paperwork for intermediaries between 2015 and 2018.

“The club has openly co-operated with the FA throughout since initially raising the issue with them, and will continue to do so.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”