Man found with critical injuries in Brighton flat

A man has been found with critical injuries in a flat in Brighton, police said this afternoon (Sunday 8 August).

Sussex Police said that the 37-year-old Londoner was found with several injuries late last night.

The flat, close to Brighton Town Hall, has been sealed off while forensic experts examine the scene.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was discovered with multiple injuries at a flat in Bartholomew Square, Brighton.

“Officers were alerted to the incident about 11.30am on Saturday 7 August.

“The victim – a 37-year-old man from London – was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“The scene has been secured for forensic examinations.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Lasso.”