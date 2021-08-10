Pop up wine shop to open in The Lanes

A specialist wine company can open a pop up shop in Brighton after the owners reached an agreement on licensing conditions with Sussex Police.

The police had objected to a plan by Brazen Wine to trade from premises in Hanningtons Lane, Brighton.

But after agreeing terms, the company can start selling its organic, biodynamic and natural wines from Wednesday 18 August until Sunday 12 September.

Sussex Police had concerns about the location of the store in the busy heart of Brighton where the council has adopted a tougher licensing policy.

Police were also concerned about the lack of a “Challenge 25” policy in the application.

But Brazen Wine said that it was their policy to check customers were old enough to drink.

The Hove company said that it did not plan to hold any tastings at its temporary premises in The Lanes – and all the wine that it sold would be in sealed bottles.

It plans to trade from 11am to 8pm from Wednesday to Saturday and from noon to 8pm on Sundays.