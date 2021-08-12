Railway line blocked as police deal with emergency

The railway line between Lewes and Seaford is currently blocked as the police deal with an emergency.

Southern tweeted about the incident shortly after 10.20am, saying: “Due to the police dealing with an incident between Seaford and Lewes, all lines are currently blocked.

“Please allow extra time to complete your journey.”

A few minutes later Southern tweeted: “At present, we are expecting your journey to take an additional 15 minutes to complete. However, this is likely to change.

“Our control teams are now seeking alternative to keep you on the move this morning.”

And just before 10.40am Southern tweeted to say that passengers could use their tickets on the alternative bus route.

The train operator said that Brighton and Hove Buses would accept valid train tickets on the number 12,12X and 12A while police deal with the incident.

The line closure affects Lewes, Southease, Newhaven, Bishopstone and Seaford stations.