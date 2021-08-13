BREAKING NEWS

Plan to turn Brighton offices into homes prompts concerns

Posted On 13 Aug 2021 at 1:04 pm
A planning application to convert a Brighton office building into housing has prompted concern.

The freeholders EJ Pension Fund and YPI Pension Fund have submitted an application to Brighton and Hove City Council to convert Yacht Werks offices in Richmond Place into three flats.

Six people have opposed the plans as the area is surrounded by entertainment venues and provides office space.

The pension funds said that any future homes would not be at risk from “adverse noise” from neighbouring commercial businesses.

They said: “The adjoining buildings are used as offices. While they are in commercial use, as they are used for offices, it is not considered that this would be a significant generator of noise and therefore the residential properties are not at risk from noise from the nearby commercial uses.”

Ian Elwick, chief executive of The Werks Group, said that the company had no plans to change anything at Yacht Werks until planning permission progressed.

He said: “We are aware of the landlord’s plans as freeholders of the building – they told us last year that as a result of the pandemic, they are reviewing their options there and have surveyed the building.

“This means that if planning for residential use is approved, the landlord will decide whether to make use of it within the five-year time slot for planning approval or ask us to continue there.”

People opposing the changes are concerned that any future residents could complain about noise from existing venues, including the new event space created as part of the Valley Gardens scheme, and the Richmond and North Laine pubs.

An objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Opposite the building is the newly formed Valley Gardens event space project, and St Peter’s Church, which hosts a number of large – and loud – events throughout the year, including Brighton Fringe – a specially constructed area costing the council millions to host such events, specifically in a central non-residential area.

“Further across the road is the North Laine pub, which at closing time, believe me, is very loud.

“This is without even considering the traffic noise caused by the single lane merge directly outside the building which seemingly causes a fair amount of driver road rage signified by shouting or horn blasting.”

Another objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “It would be very disappointing to see several small, local businesses displaced from their affordable offices so that more housing can be built in close proximity to what can be a noisy pop-up event space in front of St Peter’s Church.”

To see the planning application and comment, search for BH2021/02698 on the council’s website.

  1. Greens Out 13 August 2021 at 3.15pm Reply

    Pretty much either side of the old YPI building is residential.

    What’s the problem?

    If you want to live somewhere quiet you wouldn’t choose that particular part of town anyway.

