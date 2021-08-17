Robbers threaten to stab victim over £40



Three robbers threatened to stab a teenager before taking £40 he had just withdrawn from a cashpoint in the early hours of the morning.

The 19-year-old victim was approached by the trio as he took money from a NatWest cash machine in North Street at around 4am on Tuesday, July 27.

After threatening to stab him, the group assaulted the victim and took £40 cash he had just withdrawn.

He suffered injuries to his head and face during the incident.

The pair have also been linked to an assault outside Burger King in Kings Road at around 5am on the same morning.

A 28-year-old man from Hove was arrested in connection to both incidents but was released on conditional bail until September 24.

If you recognise either of these men or have any information which could help with the investigation, report it online or call 101 quoting serial 0184 of 13/08.