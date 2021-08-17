BREAKING NEWS

Robbers threaten to stab victim over £40

Posted On 17 Aug 2021 at 10:58 am
By :
Comments: 6


Three robbers threatened to stab a teenager before taking £40 he had just withdrawn from a cashpoint in the early hours of the morning.

The 19-year-old victim was approached by the trio as he took money from a NatWest cash machine in North Street at around 4am on Tuesday, July 27.

After threatening to stab him, the group assaulted the victim and took £40 cash he had just withdrawn.

He suffered injuries to his head and face during the incident.

The pair have also been linked to an assault outside Burger King in Kings Road at around 5am on the same morning.

A 28-year-old man from Hove was arrested in connection to both incidents but was released on conditional bail until September 24.

If you recognise either of these men or have any information which could help with the investigation, report it online or call 101 quoting serial 0184 of 13/08.

  1. Tracey Kelly 17 August 2021 at 12.48pm Reply

    These young men need help and rehabilitation
    That’s we need Labour
    Shame we don’t have someone like joe Biden in charge
    #help #mindfulness #blm

    • Hove Guy 17 August 2021 at 4.09pm Reply

      These young men need shutting away for a very long time. That’s why we need a much tougher Tory government.
      Is that the same Joe Biden who is now abandoning the innocent people of Afghanistan?

  2. Toby Madrigal 17 August 2021 at 1.17pm Reply

    4am. I’ve noticed on so many occasions how serious assaults, robberies and rapes happen after 11pm – midnight. Now I know I’m being a bit old fashioned (I’m 46) but surely at 4am decent people are at home in bed. The two cretins who robbed this young man are obviously out on the prowl to obtain cash by robbery. So they don’t go to bed when I go. No. They will sleep throughout the day and go out robbing and attacking people at night – night workers. Unless they are teenagers, they will doubtless receive social security benefits and are topping this up with their nefarious activities.

    • Hove Guy 17 August 2021 at 4.17pm Reply

      We don’t know the reason for the young man being out alone at 4am, or why he needed to get the cash from a machine at that time, but doing so is just playing into the hands of these thugs. I hope they get caught and get long sentences, although I have my doubts about that, since so many judges seem to be living on a different planet from the rest of us.

  3. Speakingforme 17 August 2021 at 5.59pm Reply

    Total scum. Life is cheap to creatures like them.

  4. fed-up with brighton politics 17 August 2021 at 6.55pm Reply

    Absolutely to most of those above, except Tracey. If she is the example of the calibre of Labour voters, and cannot even string a sentence together properly, there is no hope for any of us.

    I would ask what any of this incident has to do with the political colour of B&H Council (it doesn’t – it is about the police, the parlous state of the City Centre and the night ‘economy’ – who needs to use a cash machine at that hour of the morning or is even up and about?) Most folk are fast asleep in bed.

    And why, exactly, illiterate Tracey thinks that pathetic Joe Biden is some sort of role model and saint is a total mystery. Biden seems to be going on mental walkabouts (no criticism of him but he came to the job too late and doesn’t have his total faculties through no fault of his own) and it’s a toss-up if he can manage to complete his term or whether Kamala Harris has to step in.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
