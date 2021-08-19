New covid cases in Brighton and Hove fall but hospital numbers rise

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has decreased slightly, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

There were 1,290 new cases of covid-19 in the seven days to Sunday 15 August, down from 1,354 in the previous seven-day period.

The rate in Brighton and Hove was 442 for every 100,000 people, down from 464 in the seven days to Sunday 8 August.

Brighton and Hove remains in the top 10 districts in England – out of 315 – with the highest rate of new infections.

The number of patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital went up to 32 yesterday (Wednesday 18 August), according to NHS figures.

Of those, six patients were in intensive care or high dependency beds.

The age group with the highest rate of infection continues to be 15 to 29-year-olds, followed by 30 to 39-year-olds.

The total number of people who have died in Brighton and Hove with covid-19 on their death certificate totals 480.

Health chiefs urged all those who have not yet had both vaccination doses to come forward.