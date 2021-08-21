Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Watford 0

The high-flying Seagulls are currently SECOND in the Premier League as goals from the recalled Shane Duffy and the in-form Neal Maupay have put the Albion in the driving seat against Watford.

Duffy scored with a bullet header off the underside of the bar from a Pascal Gross corner.

And Yves Bissouma robbed a Watford defender to feed Neal Maupay who slotted past Daniel Bachmann in the Watford goal for 2-0 shortly before half time.

It’s good to be back at the Amex!