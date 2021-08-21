New covid case numbers dip in Brighton and Hove but stay high

The number of new coronavirus cases dipped again in Brighton and Hove in the seven days to Monday 16 August.

But the rate of new covid infections remains among the top 10 out of 315 districts in England, according to figures from Public Health England.

There were 1,304 new cases, according to the latest figures, down slightly from 1,340 in the seven days to Monday 9 August.

The rate in Brighton and Hove stood at 447 for every 100,000 people, down from 459, and well above the regional and national averages.

The number of patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital stood at 32, according to the latest NHS figures, for Wednesday (18 August).

Of those, six patients were in intensive care or high dependency beds.

The total number of people who have died in Brighton and Hove with covid-19 on their death certificate totals 480.

Nationally, a further 104 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for covid-19 as of tody (Saturday 21 August), bringing the UK total to 131,591.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics suggested that there had been 156,000 deaths registered in the UK with covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate.

Vaccination numbers locally have tailed off to about a dozen a day.

Health chiefs said: “Thousands of invites are going out to 16 and 17-year-olds in Sussex so that they can benefit from the all-important protection needed to prevent severe illness from covid-19.

“People in this age group can get their vaccination by attending a walk-in session or by waiting to be contacted by their GP or local vaccination service to arrange an appointment.”