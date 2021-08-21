Police bail Hove murder suspect as pathologist called in for post-mortem tests

The man arrested on suspicion of murder in Hove yesterday (Friday 20 August) has been released on police bail.

His release comes as a Home Office pathologist was due to carry out post-mortem tests today (Saturday 21 August).

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in Hove on Friday (20 August).

“The man was sadly found deceased in a doorway in Brittany Road at around 4.20am.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination to determine cause of death is due to take place later today.

“A 56-year-old man arrested in connection with the death has been bailed pending further inquiries. “The men were known to one another.

“The investigation remains ongoing.

“Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“Please contact Sussex Police online or 101 quoting serial number 0147 of 20/8/21.”