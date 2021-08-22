Hove murder case police order fresh post-mortem tests

Police have ordered further post-mortem tests as they continue to treat the unexplained death of a man in Hove as a murder.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Sunday 22 August): “Police investigating the death of a man in Hove are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“Officers were called to Brittany Road at around 4.20am on Friday (20 August) after a 59-year-old man was sadly found deceased in the doorway of his home.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination took place on Saturday (21 August).

“The cause of death was undetermined and further tests will now be carried out.

“A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death and has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

“The two men were known to one another.”

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn said: “We are currently treating this man’s death as unexplained and our investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything untoward in the Brittany Road and Kingsway area of Hove from around 8.30pm on Thursday (19 August) onwards.

“The road would have been relatively busy at this time with vehicles and pedestrians and anyone who has any information that could help with our inquiries is asked to get in touch.

“Members of the public can get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Umbrella. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”