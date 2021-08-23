BREAKING NEWS

Yungblud goes all ‘Weird!’ in Brighton

Posted On 23 Aug 2021 at 11:27 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

YUNGBLUD – CHALK, BRIGHTON 23.8.21 (early show)

Today was finally the day that Yungblud fans got the opportunity to see their idol live in the flesh up close and personal. He was in Brighton to perform two Resident music outstore performances at CHALK in support of his latest album ‘Weird!’.

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

For those of you that don’t know, Yungblud is the alter ego of 24 year old Doncaster born Dominic Richard Harrison. To date he has released two studio albums, one live album, six EPs, twenty-five singles (including one as featured artist), and twenty-two music videos. His twelve tune ‘Weird!’ album came out on 4th December last year, which is right at the height of the Christmas buying spree and yet it burst into the album chart and made it to No.1 by chart selling 39,000 units in its first week alone. It has thus far spawned no less than six singles.

Yungblud’s ‘Weird!’ album in white vinyl

As an extra push, the ‘Weird!’ album was available in a number of formats, including white vinyl, white cassette and CD. In addition to this, Yungblud had organised to appear live in Brighton on 31st March this year, but sadly lockdown was still in operation and so the date was moved to tonight.

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

‘Weird!’, with its cover made to imitate the film poster for ‘This Is England’, is very difficult to pigeonhole as it clearly spans punk, pop, emo, metal, rap and rock. Yungblud is on record as stating that its inspirations come from such artists such as My Chemical Romance and Marilyn Manson.

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Prior to beginning his music career, Yungblud appeared in Emmerdale and The Lodge. He has admitted that he suffers from insomnia and ADHD, but this has certainly not held him back as he is clearly very popular, having no less than 3.7 million followers on Instagram, and thus there were two concerts on offer from him at CHALK today. There was a 6pm show, which we are reporting on here, as well as an 8pm show which followed.

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

I arrived at CHALK to be greeted by an impressively long queue of young people waiting to enter the venue. There was no support act this evening and thus there was very little waiting for this tightly knit crowd before Yungblud hit the stage.

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Those familiar with Yungblud’s usual hi-energy shows are in for something a little special tonight, something far more intimate. The stage decked out with a rug and a lampstand (that wouldn’t look out of place in a large living room) with three stools, a keyboard and a drumkit. It’s what you’d call semi-acoustic tonight, but it is certainly not devoid of punch and a lot of volume.

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

They kickstart the set with the insanely catchy ‘Strawberry Lipstick’ from last year’s ‘Weird!’ LP and the crowd seem to sing every single word. CHALK’s sound system is put to the test and passes with flying colours. The sound is superb tonight, wrapping itself around your ears and bouncing from the venue walls.

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Yungblud starts the set in what appears to be a mohair sweater and PVC jeans and large buckle boots, later losing the top to reveal a Sex Pistols ‘God Save The Queen’ T-shirt.

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The show is pretty much bang on an hour, not a substantial set, but enough time to run through 9 songs interspersed with plenty of banter from the enigmatic frontman and at one point getting people in the crowd to shout out their favourite jokes. Most of the evening’s set comes from the latest platter. It’s hard to pick highlights yet ‘Parents’ worked the crowd up into a lather early on, but for me, it was when Yungblud took up on the keyboard for a divine version of ‘Mars’, which just outshone its recorded offering.

Yungblud live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The final trio of the beautifully majestic ‘Love Song’ then the pit opens up for a lively ‘Loner’. The set closes with everybody in the venue losing it to the title track ‘Weird!’. Due to timing, there’s no encore this evening and the cries for one more song are left ringing in the air. It doesn’t seem to dampen the joy and excitement, and I personally would do this all over again now if I could.

Yungblud band live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Tonight goes to show what a top frontman Yungblud is. Even armed with an acoustic guitar, he’s still deadly. This evening kind of feels like the prequel to something bigger brewing on the horizon when Yungblud hit the Brighton Dome on the 27th of September. I’m sure everyone here for both of the sets already has their tickets booked for that sold out gig! Count me in too!

Yungblud band live at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Yungblud setlist:
‘Strawberry Lipstick’
‘Parents’
‘Charity’
‘Fleabag’
‘Mars’
‘Casual Sabotage’
‘Love Song’
‘Loner’
‘Weird!’

www.yungbludofficial.com

Yungblud fans at CHALK, Brighton 23.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Events flyer

The early show setlist

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
August 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com