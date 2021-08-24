BREAKING NEWS

Health chiefs urge patients to order repeat prescriptions before bank holiday weekend

Posted On 24 Aug 2021
Patients who rely on regular medication are being urged to order their repeat prescriptions before the August bank holiday weekend.

Health chiefs said that this would help to ensure that out-of-hours and emergency services were free for those in most need.

The Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “Forgetting to stock up supplies of essential medication ahead of the bank holiday closures of GPs and pharmacies can put patients’ health at risk and end up putting a lot of strain on out-of-hours services.

“Repeat prescriptions can now be ordered using the NHS app which enables patients to manage their medication and keep on top of prescriptions, book appointments and get advice on how to manage mild symptom at home.”

Sussex CCGs chief medical officer Elizabeth Gill said: “As frontline NHS services continue to respond to and recover from the pandemic, it is essential that we use healthcare services appropriately, especially during the busiest times.

“If you need to order a repeat prescription, you can do this via the NHS app, through your GP surgery or online pharmacy service www.nhs.uk/health-at-home.

“If you need to collect a prescription but have coronavirus symptoms, are self-isolating or awaiting a test result, please arrange for a friend, relative or volunteer to collect it for you.”

Health chiefs said that there were alternatives this bank holiday weekend to A&E (accident and emergency) for people in need of urgent care but which was not an emergency.

People can use NHS 111 by phone or online at nhs.uk. It is available 24/7 and offers advice and guidance for patients experiencing non-emergency, urgent healthcare needs.

NHS 111 can advise on local NHS services, connect patients to a medical professional, arrange appointments and offer self-care advice.

Health chiefs said: “If you’re ever unsure whether you need to go to A&E, call NHS 111 first. If it is an emergency, such as a suspected heart attack, severe abdominal pain, choking or loss of consciousness, call 999.

“A pharmacist can also help, offering treatment advice, recommend remedies and give guidance on giving medicines to children for issues such as colds minor cuts, bites, rashes.

“No appointment is necessary to see a local pharmacist and most have private consultation areas. Check your local pharmacy bank holiday opening hours online.

“Brighton and Hove residents and out-of-town visitors who suffer any minor illnesses and injuries this summer can use the Brighton Station Health Centre.

“Patients can walk in for treatment or call the service first to arrange a telephone triage with a clinician on 0333 321 0946.”

