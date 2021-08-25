BlackWaters announce headline tour and debut album

This morning, the rather wonderful BlackWaters have not only announced a 10 date headline tour which will be kicking off in Glasgow and heading to The Prince Albert in Brighton on 13th December, but also the announcement of their debut album titled ‘Something Good Lost In Time’, which will be unleashed beforehand on 19th November.

The band have stated:

“We started this band after being randomly selected in a lecture to get on stage and perform Use Somebody by Kings Of Leon back in college. We started this band because when we played live as a collective – and not to sugarcoat it, we sounded incredible”.

“The only fundamental differences between then and now are the new songs on this debut album, and you. We didn’t know each other then, but if you’re new here or have been around for a while, get to know us, because this is our most important tour yet”

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team are certainly no strangers to BlackWaters, having seen them perform live in Brighton on several previous occasions including at The Hope & Ruin on 10th February 2020 and on 23rd October 2018 which was a terrific performance. Prior to that they performed in Brighton at Patterns on 15th October 2017 and we initially caught up with them in town as part of The Great Escape, when they performed in the Queens Hotel on 19th May 2017. Each of these previous performances were filled with so much energy that they are a band not to be missed.

BlackWaters are Maximillian Tanner (vocals), David Carpenter (guitar), Ollie Franklin (bass) and James Watkins (drums) and they have a stage manner of a band of more mature years, especially their captivating frontman Max, who has an element of Jaz Coleman (Killing Joke) and John Lydon (PiL) about him.

BlackWaters have been previously described by us as…..“being just like Bristol band IDLES meets sub three minute 1976 punk rock. So any self respecting punk needs some BlackWaters in their life. Their current best tracks in my opinion are ‘Down’ and the anthemic Oi Oi style ‘F*** Yeah’”.

We added “You can hear the band’s influences in their material, which includes many a famous name including Dead Kennedys, The Clash, Jonathan Richman and The Modern Lovers, The Ramones, The Velvet Underground and Palma Violets”.

This time around, I have a sneaking suspicion that the band will be rolling out a more mature polished sound, but I guess we might have to wait until the ‘Something Good Lost In Time’ album drops in November. Grab the clues by watching their latest video ‘Same Old’ HERE and if you enjoy it, then the purchase options are HERE.

Tickets for the whole tour will be going on sale at 9am on Friday 27th August, so keep your eyes peeled at your usual ticket agencies!

Find out more about BlackWaters by visiting their ‘linktree’ HERE.

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.