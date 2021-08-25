Seafront swimming pool construction set to open next summer



A new seafront pool is starting construction this winter, and is expected to be open by next summer.

Sea Lanes Brighton’s 50m open air pool in Madeira Drive will be run by South Downs Leisure, the trust which runs the Splashpoint pool in Worthing.

The latest plans for the pool were given planning permission in March, with the original proposal of a seawater pool being scrapped for a more conventional chlorinated one.

The scheme also includes 74 modular buildings which will be used for changing rooms, offices as well as retail, restaurant and other leisure uses.



Sea Lanes Brighton director Joe McNulty said: “At the heart of the scheme is the swimming pool, which will be accessible to all. The pool will provide much needed swimming facilities in Brighton and will act as a gateway for those looking to gain the confidence to swim in the sea, as well as a training hub for open water swimming events, triathlon, sea safety and lifeguard courses.

“We are delighted to be beginning construction this winter and want to say a big thank you to everyone who has visited Sea Lanes and shown your support over the years. We look forward to welcoming you all to the first National Open Water Swimming Centre of Excellence next summer.”

South Downs Leisure director Duncan Anderson said: “South Downs Leisure is incredibly pleased to be working in partnership with Sea Lanes.

“It is unique and exciting opportunity to provide much needed swimming facilities to the people of Brighton and surrounding area.

“The innovative design and location will provide a service unrivalled on the south coast and enable us, as a leisure trust, to expand our community, making more people, more active, more often.”

For more information about Sea Lanes Brighton Ltd please visit www.sealanesbrighton.co.uk or to enquire about membership for the swimming pool please contact: katie.mcfarlane@southdownsleisure.co.uk with the subject Sea Lanes.