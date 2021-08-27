Driver arrested after man badly hurt in coast road crash

A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on the A259 coast road.

The crash happened by the Smuggler’s Rest pub in South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs, on Wednesday (25 August).

And this afternoon (Friday 27 August) Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in South Coast Road, Telscombe Cliffs.

“Officers responded to a report that a 57-year-old man had suffered serious injuries in the incident involving an Audi car which happened opposite the Smuggler’s Rest Pub at 4.40pm on Wednesday 25 August.

“He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the limit for drugs.

“He has been released under investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk and quote Operation Uniform.”