New boss chosen for Brighton and Hove Buses

A new boss has been appointed to take over running Brighton and Hove Buses when Martin Harris retires in November.

Ed Wills, 40, will join the business, which also includes Metrobus in Crawley, on Monday 1 November and become managing director later in the month when Mr Harris, 64, retires.

The news was announced today (Wednesday 8 September) by the Go-Ahead Group, which owns Brighton and Hove Buses.

Go-Ahead said: “With more than two decades’ experience in the passenger transport industry, Ed is presently managing director for bus commercial development for Go-Ahead.

“Prior to this, he was managing director of Go-Ahead Ireland between 2017 and 2020, where he led the mobilisation of a new bus company following a contract award from the National Transport Authority.

“Between 2010 and 2017, Ed was operations director of Go South Coast where he was responsible for the commercial and operational performance of buses across Dorset, Hampshire and Wiltshire.

“A graduate of the University of Southampton, he began his career as a trainee at Southern Vectis on the Isle of Wight.

“Ed will join Brighton and Hove on Monday 1 November and will become managing director at the end of November when, as previously announced, Martin Harris is to step down.”

Go-Ahead chief executive David Brown said: “Ed brings a wealth of expertise in delivering outstanding bus services for passengers.

“He understands the industry from top to bottom and he has a track record of commercial success in building and managing bus businesses.

“Brighton and Hove and Metrobus have bucked the trend across the country by achieving long-term growth in bus passenger numbers.

“Ed is the ideal person to build on Martin Harris’s fantastic work in serving the local community, in pioneering diversity and in introducing technological innovation.”

Mr Wills said: “It’s a privilege to take on this role as we encourage more and more people back on to the buses following the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to working with the outstanding team at Brighton and Hove and Metrobus and to liaising closely with the community.”