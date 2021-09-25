Brighton & Hove Albion: Beat Palace to go straight to the top of the Premier League
Albion have an opportunity to rise to heights never before experienced.
If they beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening (27 September), they will be top of the Premier League.
It would be a feat not previously achieved by the club at any time in its 120 year history.
An unlikely sequence of events, which included Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all failing to win today (Saturday 25 September), presents the Seagulls with an almost once in a lifetime opportunity.
If Albion do go top on Monday, it will have taken them 8,556 days to have climbed from 92nd to 1st through the professional football pyramid.
The delicious extra irony is that they could do it in the backyard of their fiercest rival
