Weekend begins with a storm warning

A storm warning has been issued for Saturday, with high winds and torrential rain expected from 1pm for the rest of the day.

The Met Office issued the yellow be aware warning, which covers the south coast from Dorset and the east coast up to Norfolk, at 9.45am this morning.

It says: “A spell of strong southerly winds is expected to affect some southern and eastern parts of England during Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

“Gusts are likely to reach 45-55 mph inland with 65 mph possible along exposed coasts.

“Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, with as much as 30-40 mm of rain falling in three to six hours in some parts of south and south-east England.”