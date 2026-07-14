A planning application has been submitted to turn the old National Westminster bank building in Lewes Road, Brighton, into a pizza takeaway and shisha bar.

The site at 55 Lewes Road did not have planning permission to operate as a burger café and shisha when it was Panda Lounge after the NatWest closed in 2014.

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Planning permission was approved to build flats above the former bank in 2014, with the ground floor split into two businesses, a nail bar and the shisha bar.

The planning application by Fast Food Guru Limited, from London, owned by Sadar Niazi, 55, said that the ground floor had been stripped out of all fixtures and fitting, having been empty for two years.

In January 2024, a licensing application to allow alcohol off-sales from the site if it was turned into a convenience store was refused.

The planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The boarded and poorly maintained frontage creates a negative visual impression, undermining the attractiveness of the street scene and eroding confidence in the district centre.

“Vacant units of this nature do not contribute to activity, surveillance or economic function. Instead, they detract from the perception of a healthy and vibrant high street.

“In this context, the reoccupation of the premises with an active commercial use would represent a clear enhancement to vitality, restoring activity, improving the appearance of the frontage and contributing positively to the character and function of the area.”

The application, prepared by by DJM Town Planning Limited, said that the outdoor seating area in Caledonian Road would be open from noon to 10pm only.

Pizza deliveries would be from noon to 11pm daily.

To view the application, search for BH2026/01426 on the council’s website.

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