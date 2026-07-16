Feeling calm and collected can be difficult, but if you are in Hove in early September, The Old Market has the solution. A host of immersive and holistic events are being held, specifically designed to make you ‘Feel Good‘. High time – and something for everyone to get involved with.

This is an inaugural event, running from the 2nd to the 8th September 2026, with an impressive programme of events lined up. From soothing sounds to ambient sound baths, storytelling, 360-degree visual and audio soundscapes, and electronic and traditional folk music, the festival brings together artists and communities, creating new ways to join in, gather, connect, and be present through the live arts.

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Participants can expect a joyous week of music, visuals, and unforgettable performances, and an exciting line-up of established and up-and-coming performers, all exploring and celebrating the healing power of listening together.

On 2nd September, the week kicks off with the Hiraeth Folk Club, one of Sussex’s leading folk groups who aim to bid farewell to summer and welcome the harvest. Featuring English, Irish, and Scottish music, this uplifting evening will also showcase visual arts.

Thursday 3rd September sees FACESOUL performing meditative music, a vehicle for healing. Faisal Salah, a London-based artist born in East Africa, will draw on his experiences with different communities to share his current album, YRSA, and demonstrate how people can interact.

On Friday 4th September, INDIGAURA presents SAKR x KLSR: 360º Live AV – a boundary-pushing 360-degree sensory experience featuring a top line-up of visionary producers and digital artists who blur the line between sound and sight. You will be invited to step into the future of Audio Visual with live, real-time hi-def visuals – perfectly synced to the music as they perform, along with surround sound audio. This is a wholly new way to experience music.

Community and local talent are at the heart of the following evening’s event on Saturday, September 5th with LIGHTWORKS by eott – a music community in Brighton where mental health matters.

On Sunday, September 6th, Flux returns to The Old Market with an immersive deep listening experience – creating space to slow down, feel, and connect through sound. Blending live music, sound design and visual art, the session invites you to lie back and listen or engage in your own way – whether through stillness, observation, or quiet creative expression.

On Monday 7th September, former Toploader guitarist Julian Deane presents The Plough – a long-form ambient film and live music performed by Deane as the Woodchester Piano Company – a drifting journey through Sussex landscapes, ancient landmarks, roadside moments and open skies — part documentary, part meditation, part moving sketchbook.

Tuesday 8th September sees the premiere of ANATOM, presented by Four Arrows of Light. ANATOM is a journey through spellbinding film montages and soundscapes, with a vibrant, lively string quartet, performed by Modulus Quartet. Inspired by the wonder of the human body and explored through seven dramatic and uplifting, contemporary-classical live string quartet performances.

Throughout the week, there will be immersive 20-minute Sound Baths. Step inside an immersive space, relax, lie back on beanbags, and drift off to the sounds and visuals of the natural world. Designed for deep listening and calm reflection, these short and immersive bursts of surround sound and large-scale visuals transport you into vivid natural environments.

Helen Jewell. Creative Director, The Old Market explains: “Feel Good is about what happens when we slow down and really listen – together. Live performance has an extraordinary power to connect us, and this festival is designed to lean into that fully: immersive sound, stunning visuals, and the simple yet profound experience of being in a room with others and feeling something. Alongside the performances, we’ll be working with grassroots and youth-led organisations to explore what creativity and shared experience can mean for our wellbeing. We are also very grateful to the Arts Council for their continued support and for their most recent funding for this new season.”

Tickets are on sale now for Feel Good, which runs at The Old Market from Wednesday 2nd September to Tuesday 8th September. Full programme of events and details on how to book are available here: https://www.theoldmarket.com/feel-good/

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX