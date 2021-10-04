Bake Off star to serve up a taste of Hollywood in Brighton

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood plans to bring a live cookery show to the Brighton Centre as part of a national tour next year.

The television presenter is scheduled to visit 18 tows and cities across the country, with a show in Brighton slated for Thursday 3 November 2022.

Tickets for Paul Hollywood Live are due to go on sale on Friday (8 October) at 10am on the website of the tour’s promoter, Cuffe and Taylor – www.cuffeandtaylor.com.

Hollywood, 55, said: “This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

“We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”

Cuffe and Taylor said that the chef would be “entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, baking tasks and some very special surprises”.

The promoter added: “Working from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen Paul will share his tricks of the trade and maybe even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way.

“Come and get a slice of the action as the best-selling author serves up his biggest baking bonanza to date.

“Paul has been a firm favourite with TV viewers for more than a decade with his infectious enthusiasm for baking and cheeky charm leading him to win the hearts of the nation.

“And after a year that’s seen Brits take to the kitchen and don their pinnies, there has never been a better time to take a lesson from the master himself.”

Cuffe and Taylor’s director of theatre touring Ben Hatton said: “Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.

“Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour.”

Meanwhile, Jürgen Krauss, from Brighton, has been wowing the judges in the current series of the show.

Mr Krauss, 56, an IT professional who moved to Britain from Germany 18 years ago, was the “star baker” in the first two episodes.

The show’s makers said: “Unable to find traditional German bread in his adopted home, Jürgen decided to bake his own – and his passion for baking has grown ever since.”

Which ought to prove handy for the third of the ten episodes which is due to be screened on Channel 4 at 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday 5 October).

The challenge for the remaining contestants is to make three types of bread – with Hollywood, who started his career in his family’s bakery, able to bring genuine expertise to scrutinising the results.