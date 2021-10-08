BREAKING NEWS

Steve Hackett ‘Genesis revisited’ concert at Brighton Dome

Posted On 08 Oct 2021 at 5:10 pm
Steve Hackett live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

STEVE HACKETT – BRIGHTON DOME 7.10.21

Steve Hackett has finally been able to perform his ‘Steve Hackett Genesis Revisited -Seconds Out & More!’ tour after a slight interlude due to the small issue of a global pandemic! He is performing at thirty one UK dates which included three nights at the London Palladium and tonight at the Brighton Dome.

Genesis ‘Seconds Out’ album cover

As per the bill, he was down to play all of ‘Seconds Out’ the live double album by Genesis which climbed as high as No.4 in the UK Album Charts and which was recorded on 23rd June 1976 at Pavillon de Paris, Paris (‘The Cinema Show’) and 11th to 14th June 1977 at Palais des Sports, Paris. It was released by Charisma Records on 14th October 1977 and was their last to feature guitarist Steve Hackett prior to his departure, thus reducing Genesis to the core trio of keyboardist Tony Banks, guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford, and drummer and singer Phil Collins. The ‘More!’ bit, I think, related to the tracks to be played in the first, and shorter, set of the evening.

Steve Hackett live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

Firstly I have to say I cannot believe that Steve Hackett is actually 71 years old. He certainly does not look it and definitely would give some of the younger guitarists currently out there a run for their money with his ability in playing the six string.

Steve Hackett and chums live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

Steve’s band is composed of some very talented musicians in their own right and these are Jonas Reingold (bass), Roger King (keyboard), Craig Blundell (drums) and Rob Townsend (sax/flute), with Nad Sylvan (vocals).

The band opened up proceedings tonight with ‘Clocks -The Angel of Mons’ taken from Steve’s third solo album from 1979, ‘Spectral Mornings‘.

Craig Blundell of Steve Hackett band live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

Next up was ‘Held In The Shadows’ , a new song taken from the album ‘Surrender Of Silence’ which has just been released last month.

‘Every Day’ followed, this again was from the ‘Spectral Mornings’ album, then back to another new one ‘The Devils Cathedral’.

Roger King of Steve Hackett band live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

‘Shadow Of The Hierophant’ was the last song of the first set and this was from Steve’s first solo album ‘Voyage Of The Acolyte’.

I do think that this ‘More!’ bit of the night does just prove that Steve is so much more than just a guitarist that is living off his time in a band called Genesis and it just reinforces the fact that he is such a talented and brilliant guitarist, who in my mind is so underrated.

Steve Hackett band live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

After a thirty minute interval where Steve encouraged us to “go and get hammered” and be ready for the second and longer set of the evening…Well Steve, I’m not sure that there was enough time to get hammered ..but more like, just enough time to get to the toilet and back again after joining the end of very long queue!!

Anyway, onto the second and most highly anticipated set where the whole of ‘Seconds Out’ was to be played in full and in the correct album running order.

Steve Hackett live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

Well, it was just like listening to the album in my living room with the volume turned up just that bit too much so that the neighbours can listen as well, but without the better half then piping up saying “turn the volume down” !!..

The whole band played exceptionally well and also looked so relaxed and appeared to all be enjoying the fact that they are playing again live to an audience that were also out in full force, with the Brighton Dome being at over 90% of capacity.

Steve Hackett band live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

My favourite tracks for the evening have to be ‘The Carpet Crawlers’, ‘Robbery, Assault And Battery’ and ‘Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’.. but hey, that’s only me ..what were your favourites from the night??

The evening came to an end with the band playing ‘Los Endos’, after which the whole audience gave the band a standing ovation whilst the band gave their ‘curtain call’.

Steve Hackett live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

What a fantastic performance and night’s entertainment and so so glad to see live acts again and audiences out in numbers to see the show as well.

Steve, I’m not too sure where you go now to top this one ??..But I‘m sure you will be able to think of something for the next tour..

Steve Hackett and chums live at Brighton Dome 7.10.21 (pic Robert Sutton Photography) (click pic to enlarge!)

Steve Hackett setlists:
Set 1:
‘Clocks -The Angel Of Mons’
‘Held In The Shadows’
‘Every Day’
‘The Devil’s Cathedral’
‘Shadow Of The Hierophant’
Set 2:
‘Squonk’
‘The Carpet Crawlers’
‘Robbery, Assault And Battery’
‘Afterglow’
‘Firth Of Fifth’
‘I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)’
‘Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’
‘The Musical Box’
‘Supper’s Ready’
‘The Cinema Show’
‘Dance On A Volcano’
‘Los Endos’

www.hackettsongs.com

Tour flyer

