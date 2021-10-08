Universal credit cut ‘could harm 30,000’ in Brighton and Hove, warns council leader

The ending of the £20-a-week uplift to universal credit “could harm a massive 30,000 people in Brighton and Hove”, the leader of the council warned yesterday (Thursday 7 October).

Green councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “The impact will be particularly felt by children, with the cut potentially pushing 200,000 children below the poverty line all over the country.”

He said that this was happening “in the same year young people have already been acutely affected by lockdown measures and government failures on free school meals”.

The government said that the £20-a-week boost was brought in brought in to support people on low incomes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers have said that their goal was for people to earn higher wages, rather than have taxpayer-funded benefit rises, although many MPs – including some Conservatives – want the extra £20 to be permanent.

The benefits boost was withdrawn on Wednesday (6 October) and Councillor Mac Cafferty spelt out his concerns at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Policy and Resources Committee.

He told the committee, which met at Hove Town Hall: “This is so wrong.” He said that universal credit was being cut yet “all the while the cost of food and essentials rise massively”.

Councillor Mac Cafferty added: “Calculations show this could harm a massive 30,000 people in Brighton and Hove.

“The huge impact – a hit of £6.2 billion per year across the country – cannot be alleviated by the council alone. But council officials are working to provide more support.

“We are supporting voluntary organisations that already work to provide food and essential supplies and will do more through a Winter Grant fund.

“A mental health and debt co-ordinator will work with our public health teams to improve mental health support around the distress of debt collection and debt advice.

“The council’s crisis fund – albeit limited – can also assist with essential items and we’re looking at how we can make these support funds go further.

“The free Local Energy Advice Partnership can fit free energy-saving kits, check if people are eligible for insulation of a new boiler, help people find cheaper deals and give practical advice and support.

“Any residents who need this help can call 0800 060 7567 or visit www.applyforleap.org.uk.

“On top of this, the council is funding a programme that means community and voluntary groups are able to reach those in greatest need.

“This includes Moneyworks and advice partnerships who can support families on the brink or concerned about debt.

“Next month, the council will also report on our proposals to insulate the council’s leaky housing stock, following on from the £5.2 million investment made by Greens for this work.”

The temporary £20 increase, introduced last year, officially ended yesterday although the exact date when the money will stop being paid will vary depending on which day people usually receive their benefits.

Some 5.8 million in Great Britain are estimated to receive universal credit, with almost 40 per cent of claimants being classed as in work.