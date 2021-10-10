Talks continue to settle the strike by bin lorry drivers

I know many residents are keen to understand what progress is being made on the bin dispute. Talks are ongoing and at a sensitive stage so I can’t say everything just yet sadly.

For the past few weeks, council management have been meeting with GMB representatives and have made an offer to address the issues being raised, including about bin lorry rounds being moved.

Councillors are not involved in the day-to-day management of drivers at Cityclean but in the past week we have attended talks as we are keen to listen and ensure the concerns of staff are heard.

We want to help resolve the dispute raised by the GMB with the employer.

We also know from contact with residents both since becoming the leadership of the council and in opposition that people in our city want to see a bin collection service that works.

The desire for a well-functioning waste and recycling system is one that we share and we hope talks can lead to this outcome – for residents and for staff.

In news from Westminster, the richest man to get elected to the House of Commons took £20 a week off our city’s poorest citizens last Wednesday with the Conservative government cut to universal credit.

All while the cost of food and essentials rise massively. This is so wrong. Calculations show this could harm a massive 30,000 people in Brighton and Hove.

This is an essential lifeline to households who have faced the pandemic, job insecurity, school closures, fears about health and the toll of lockdowns.

Introducing the largest ever overnight cut to welfare support at this point is sickening. The impact will be particularly felt by children, with the cut potentially pushing 200,000 children below the poverty line all over the country.

And this is happening in the same year young people have already been acutely affected by lockdown measures and government failures on free school meals.

As usual, Conservative rhetoric about “getting into work” doesn’t stack up.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty is the Green leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.