Bryan Adams to open up 2022 UK tour in Brighton

Posted On 11 Oct 2021 at 9:35 am
Platinum selling and Grammy Award winning musician Bryan Adams will return to the UK in summer 2022 with a headline tour.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 15th October and are available at aegpresents.co.uk.

Kicking off in May 2022, twelve new tour dates will see Bryan Adams visit arenas across the UK. The opening night will be here in town at the Brighton Centre on Friday 13th May. Tickets for this concert are also available HERE.

The Brighton Centre will host the Bryan Adams concert

Widely considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world, Adams has countless accolades and awards and has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide. The tour is in support of his 15th studio album set for release in March 2022, aptly titled ‘So Happy It Hurts’. More information on the album can be located HERE.

Bryan Adams 2022 UK tour dates:
MAY
Fri 13 May Brighton, Brighton Centre
Sat 14 May Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Sun 15 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tues 17 May Manchester, AO Arena
Weds 18 May Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Fri 20 May Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Sun 22 May Aberdeen, P&J Live Arena
Mon 23 May Glasgow, SSE Arena (formerly SSE Arena)
Weds 25 May Hull, Bonus Arena
Thurs 26 May London, The O2 Arena
JUNE
Weds 29 June Cornwall, Eden Sessions
JULY
Fri 1 July Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
Sat 2 July Widnes, Halton Stadium
Sun 3 July Telford, QE2 Arena
Tues 5 July Durham, Emirates Riverside
Weds 6 July Kelso, Floors Castle
Fri 8 July Norwich, Blickling Estate
Sat 9 July Cornbury Music Festival
Sun 10 July Leeds, Harewood House
Mon 11 July Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

For more information visit www.bryanadams.com

