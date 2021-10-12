Brighton sex attack suspect arrested

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a sex attack on a woman in Brighton four days ago.

The 18-year-old suspect was in the cells, awaiting interview, having been arrested this morning (Tuesday 12 October).

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Detectives investigating a late-night sexual assault on a woman in Brighton city centre have arrested a man.

“As a result of police inquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested at an address in Brighton on Tuesday morning (12 October) on suspicion of sexual assault.

“He is currently in custody for interview and further inquiries.

“Just after midnight on Friday 8 October, the woman in her twenties was sexually assaulted by a man in Meeting House Lane, in The Lanes area of the city, after he had followed her for a short distance from North Street.

“The man then ran off towards Brighton Square.

“Anyone who was in the area of North Street and The Lanes late on Thursday night, into Friday morning, and saw any suspicious activity, is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Fenton.”