Old Shoreham Road bike train launched to get kids to school after cycle lane ripped out



Parents gutted at the removal of the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane have started up a bike train so their children can continue to ride safely to school.

The cycle lane was removed last month after Labour and Conservative councillors voted to scrap it because of complaints from motorists.

About 20 parents and kids came to the first one last Friday, and the organisers hope more will join them in coming weeks.

One dad, Ben Kelly said: “My two young sons and I had started to use the cycle lane to get from our home near West Hove Sainsbury’s to The Bilingual Primary School in Hove Park.

“I’d never dreamed of cycling along the road before due to the volume and speed of the traffic.

“The arrival of safe, dedicated lanes coincided with my son mastering his bike and we were devastated when they were removed.”

The bike train – modelled on the Lewes Road bike train where groups of cyclists would travel together to achieve more safety in numbers – will initially run once a week on a Friday from Hangleton Road.

It’s hoped as more people join, this can be expanded.

Mr Kelly added: “As well as providing a fun, safe, healthy and environmentally friendly service to the local community we are shining a light on the growing need for a high quality, permanent cycle lane that supports parents, pupils, delivery riders and commuters.”

A petition – signed by almost 200 people since it launched yesterday – can be found on the council website.