Old Shoreham Road bike train launched to get kids to school after cycle lane ripped out
Parents gutted at the removal of the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane have started up a bike train so their children can continue to ride safely to school.
The cycle lane was removed last month after Labour and Conservative councillors voted to scrap it because of complaints from motorists.
About 20 parents and kids came to the first one last Friday, and the organisers hope more will join them in coming weeks.
One dad, Ben Kelly said: “My two young sons and I had started to use the cycle lane to get from our home near West Hove Sainsbury’s to The Bilingual Primary School in Hove Park.
“I’d never dreamed of cycling along the road before due to the volume and speed of the traffic.
“The arrival of safe, dedicated lanes coincided with my son mastering his bike and we were devastated when they were removed.”
The bike train – modelled on the Lewes Road bike train where groups of cyclists would travel together to achieve more safety in numbers – will initially run once a week on a Friday from Hangleton Road.
It’s hoped as more people join, this can be expanded.
Mr Kelly added: “As well as providing a fun, safe, healthy and environmentally friendly service to the local community we are shining a light on the growing need for a high quality, permanent cycle lane that supports parents, pupils, delivery riders and commuters.”
A petition – signed by almost 200 people since it launched yesterday – can be found on the council website.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.
7 Comments
Great initiative. Shame it’s needed. If the temporary lanes hadn’t been the target of anti-science Facebook groups, they would still be there today.
I hope the councillors who had a celebration for the removal of the pop-up lanes are hanging their heads in shame.
Every road should be safe. We need to move on from the petrol-obsessed 20th century.
A bike train is a sensible solution for the twenty or so students that want to use it, (although 20 out of the 3600+ potential B&H claimed shows you the reason as to why the lane was quite rightly removed). The scheme is back in the LCWIP consultation and hopefully this time any future plans will be more considered rather than removing 50% of the carriageway for fewer than 4 cyclists an hour.
It was only 8 students – the rest were parents and pro-cycling activists
It was a total of 17 riders including 8 children according to Ben and of these a several of the adults were the usual pro-cycling activists joining in.
Actually the concept of a “bike train” is great – why do we need 24*7 cycle lanes in both directions for school cyclists who only need it for 30 minutes, once a week, for a few children going to school – and it doesn’t operate for them going home, or on other days?
If it is only this number children, perhaps 2 parents with cars could have provided the same function driving from Boundary Road to Hove Park in a faster, safer, all-weather solution, and perhaps they could have used Neville Avenue instead?
But otherwise it was a great publicity stunt – thanks for supporting it Jo – I’m sure all the pro-cycling activists from across the country (and beyond) will be signing the ePetition (like Chris Williams of Bricycles managed last year supporting keeping the OSR cycle lane last year).
There is also a full consultation about walking and cycling in the city – looking at all options for a proper transport network across the city and identifying the needs of all road users – https://consultations.brighton-hove.gov.uk/parking/ltp5-and-lcwip/
“perhaps 2 parents with cars could have provided the same function driving from Boundary Road to Hove Park”
And you’re accusing the parents of being activists? Are you sponsored by BP or something?
A bike train sounds like a great idea in the circumstances but why not use it as an opportunity to find the best cycle route avoiding heavy traffic, danger and pollution. Therefore not the OSR. It would make the experience safer and more enjoyable and teach the kids how to survive on a bike in the future.