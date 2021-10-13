Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus from Newhaven to Brighton

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus from Newhaven to Brighton, police said this afternoon (Wednesday 13 October).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a sexual assault on a teenager in Newhaven.

“Officers are investigating after receiving a report of a 15-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by a boy while waiting at a bus stop on the A259 Brighton Road in Newhaven, opposite the junction of The Fairway.

“The victim and suspect boarded a double decker bus – either a 12 or 12A heading west towards Brighton – and both sat on the top deck.

“Here, the victim was sexually assaulted again by the same suspect before he alighted the bus a short distance later.

“The assaults happened between 7pm and 8pm on Monday 20 September.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers while inquiries are ongoing.

“It is believed a number of people were present both at the bus stop and on board the bus and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious or unusual behaviour in the area around that time, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1481 of 28/09.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”