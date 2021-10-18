Brighton bin fires suspect arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a series of bin fires in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police arrested a 38-year-old man in relation to a series of bin fires in Brighton on Friday night (15 October).

“A man was stopped in Pavilion Parade at around 12.45am and arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

“Police had attended Richmond Terrace with colleagues from East Sussex Fire and Rescue when a bin was reported alight on a footpath.

“During an area search officers located another bin fire in Morley Street and while fire crews attended a further area search found another bin fire near the junction of Pavilion Street.

“There were also fires in Trinity Street and Kingswood Street.

“The man arrested has been released on conditional bail while inquires continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1639 of 15/10.”