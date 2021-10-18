Man charged with false imprisonment and rape

A man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting two women in Brighton.

Mohammadi Shokor, 18, unemployed, of Queens Park Road, Brighton, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday 15 October, charged with false imprisonment and sexually assaulting a woman in Meeting House Lane on Friday 8 October, and with sexually assaulting a woman in a club in West Street, Brighton, on Sunday 22 August.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 12 November.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows investigation by Brighton detectives.

The women, both in their twenties, are being supported by specially trained officers.