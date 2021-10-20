Fancy a Saturday afternoon gig with The Courettes

The Courettes are an explosive Danish and Brazilian rock band who is praised by the coolest music magazines around the world!

In 2020 the band signed with legendary British label Damaged Goods Records, putting them on the same roster as top international rock icons like Buzzcocks, Manic Street Preachers, Atari Teenage Riot, New Bomb Turks, Amyl and the Sniffers, Billy Childish, Captain Sensible and many others. Their first single by Damaged Goods ‘Want You! Like A Cigarette’ was released in 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and got airplay at BBC 6 Radio and spins at P6Beat and P4 in Denmark, and the first pressing of the 7” vinyl was sold out in two weeks.

Spring 2021 saw a brand new single, ‘Hop The Twig’, which is an exciting blend of garage, surf, 60s girlie pop and riot grrrl attitude and again got fantastic reviews.

One of the most hard working bands on the European rock scene, The Courettes have the reputation of delivering full-speed energetic performances and have played in 15 countries around Europe and Brazil. In 2020, despite the pandemic, the band kept the wheels turning and impressively made 25 concerts in Denmark, Germany, France and Norway, showing their never ending lust, dedication and seriousness towards their career. Flavia Couri (vocals/guitar) and Martin Couri (vocals/drums) have shared the stage with artists like The Sonics, The Pretty Things, Holly Golightly, The Bellrays, Jon Spencer, B52 ́s, Stray Cats, Kitty, Daisy and Lewis, Gang of Four, Weezer, Franz Ferdinand and more.

You can catch them performing live during the afternoon at The Prince Albert, 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ED on Saturday 30th October. Doors will open at 2pm and the event runs until 5pm.

Purchase your tickets for this afternoon event HERE or from your usual ticket agent.

www.thecourettes.com

Support for this afternoon concert will come from Mudlow who play the soundtrack to the dark worries… when you can’t sleep at night! There’s trouble everyday! The dread of a flat tyre on a country two-lane road at ten o’clock at night, where you can still be seen. Somebody’s at the back door, there’s a lady at the bar you used to know, and she’s strapped, …and a jukebox plays a Mudlow album.

Not only are Mudlow supporting the excellent The Courettes for this gig, but it will also mark the digital release of the first single, ‘Lower Than Mud’ from their upcoming album on Whiskey Preachin records. The single will be available from all reputable (and some disreputable) digital platforms on Friday 29th October.

Check them out on Bandcamp HERE.

mudlow.co.uk